Russian Ambassador Matsegora: North Korea has developed an almost complete line of ballistic and cruise missiles

Russian Ambassador to Pyongyang Alexander Matsegora said that the DPRK managed to develop an almost complete line of ballistic and cruise missiles, reports RIA News.

“It must be admitted that the North Korean military-industrial complex has achieved impressive results in the past ten years. An almost complete line of ballistic and cruise missiles has been developed, dozens of test launches have been carried out, ”he said.

The diplomat stressed that North Korea’s desire for new achievements in this area is caused by Washington’s hostile policy towards it. At the same time, according to him, Pyongyang does not intend to use these weapons to attack the United States, Japan or South Korea. Matsegora added that the DPRK makes it clear that they will not let themselves be offended, while wanting the country to be left alone.

Earlier, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said about the strategic importance of owning a military reconnaissance satellite.