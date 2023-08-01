North Korean state media reported on Tuesday the measures taken by national authorities to counteract the effects of the wave of “extreme heat” and torrential rains that have affected their territory in recent days.

The hermetic regime thus echoes the severe weather conditions that have been affecting the Korean peninsula and other areas of East Asia in recent weeks, and which have left dozens of deaths in South Korea due to floods or heat strokes.

The newspaper rodong advised the elderly population to avoid outdoor activities given the forecast that temperatures exceed 37 degrees in some parts of the country.

The same outlet advises North Koreans stay hydrated, warns of “the serious damage that extreme heat can cause to the body” and points out that health facilities will prepare to treat potential victims of heat stroke.

Rodong also stresses the “important political task” of measures to prepare the country for phenomena such as heat waves, typhoons or torrential rains, and in line with the “objective of meeting the main economic objectives” set by the regime led by Kim Jong-un.

Pyongyang set a dozen economic targets for the current year, among which the increase in cereal production was the most prominent, in line with the country’s intention to increase its food self-sufficiency.

The aforementioned North Korean outlet also echoes the work carried out in various regions of the country to “Dealing with Disasters Derived from Abnormal Weather”. These tasks include repairing damage from “a long rainy season and other necessary measures due to the heavy rains that have hit all areas of the country in recent days.”

The Rodong specifically mentions the labors of repair of sanitation and water drainage systems in the capital region and in the provinces of North and South Hamgyong and in Kangwon, although he did not give more details about the damage or spoke of victims of the meteorological phenomenon.

in the neighbor South Korea, the authorities reported the death of at least 17 people over the weekend due to the heat wave, most of them elderly citizens who were carrying out agricultural tasks or physical activities outside despite the high temperatures.

Likewise, in the middle of last month, torrential rains left around fifty dead or missing in South Korea, including 14 who died in the flooding of a tunnel that trapped numerous vehicles.

