Dictator Kim Jong-un ordered reinforcement in quarantine to contain the Covid-19 outbreak in North Korea.| Photo: KCNA / EFE

North Korea on Saturday recorded 21 more deaths apparently related to Covid-19, in addition to 174,400 new potential cases. Suspected Covid-19 deaths were recorded two days after the government reported the first infections.

North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un called the current health crisis “the greatest ordeal since the founding of the country”. International researchers point out that the large military parade on April 25 to celebrate the Army’s 90th anniversary may have triggered the outbreak in the country. According to images of the military parade broadcast by the regime’s state TV, thousands of people watched the military parade in the capital Pyongyang without respecting social distance or wearing a mask.

The state-run KCNA news agency published an update on epidemic data recorded up to the previous day after an emergency meeting of the North Korean politburo chaired by Kim.

According to the balance sheet, since the end of April and until the previous day, 524,440 people were detected with fever of unknown origin, as the regime seems to be referring to the pandemic disease. Of those people with fever, 234,630 would have recovered and 288,810 would be receiving treatment.

In turn, the number of deaths linked to this symptom has now reached 27, of which at least one dead person has tested positive for Covid-19, as reported by the North Korean government.

“The Politburo discussed practical policy measures to quickly suppress and control the spread of infectious diseases across the country,” KCNA said.

Kim, who stressed the seriousness of the situation, called for the strengthening of quarantine measures to overcome the crisis and assured that most patients are facing a mild form of the disease.

Quarantine

The leader of the North Korean regime also defended the strict closure of borders that his country undertook in 2020, with the outbreak of the pandemic. Kim Jong-un called on local authorities to improve their quarantine systems and raise public awareness of their importance.

Kim also attributed the current epidemic situation in the country to the “incompetence” and “irresponsibility” of the organizations that should manage the quarantines, stressing the importance of studying the policies applied in other countries and their achievements.

North Korea on Thursday reported its first outbreak of covid-19 since the pathogen was detected more than two years ago.

The situation is worrying due to the degree of contagion of the detected variant, the BA.2 omicron, and the fact that the country has rejected the donation of almost five million doses of vaccines by the Covax consortium. The country has not applied any doses to the population and does not have a national vaccination plan.