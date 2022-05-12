EP Thursday, May 12, 2022, 12:50



North Korea declared a state of “maximum emergency” on Thursday after acknowledging its first outbreak of covid-19, almost two and a half years after the global pandemic began.

Leader Kim Jong Un has established “maximum” response measures against the coronavirus, after the omicron variant was detected in the country’s capital, Pyongyang, as reported by the KNCA news agency. Likewise, Kim has stressed that “thanks to the high political awareness of the people, the country will surely overcome the emergency” in the first outbreak since North Korea closed its borders in early 2020.

The North Korean country has taken measures so that the different sectors of the country can readjust their work plans “in accordance with the operation of the maximum emergency anti-epidemic system.” The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that North Korea is one of only two countries that has not yet administered vaccines to its population.