North Korea called it “insolent interference” by the United States in China’s internal affairs. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwanreported the official press.

(Also read: The US says it is prepared for China’s response to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan).

Pelosi, second in line to the presidential succession, arrived in Taiwan late Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking American official to visit the island in 25 years. Beijing made it clear that it considers his presence a provocation and issued increasingly severe warnings and threats.

A North Korean Foreign Ministry spokesman said Pyongyang “fully supports” Beijing’s position and blamed Washington for raising tensions in the region.

“The insolent interference of the United States in the internal affairs of other countries and its political and military provocations are the root cause of the harassment of peace and security in the region,” the spokesman said in a statement carried by the official KCNA news agency. .

(Also: China summons US ambassador over Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.)

“Taiwan is an inseparable part of China and the Taiwan issue is China’s internal affair,” he added. He supported Beijing’s strong protest over the visit, calling it “the due right of a sovereign state to take countermeasures.”

Photo: Handout / Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) / AFP

“We vehemently denounce any interference by an outside force in the Taiwan issue and fully support the Chinese government’s just stance to resolutely uphold the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he added.

China is an ally and economic benefactor of North Korea.with a relationship forged in the Korean War, when Mao Zedong sent millions of “volunteers” to fight US-led international forces.

Relations have fluctuated over the years due to Pyongyang’s growing nuclear ambitions, but the two sides have worked to mend their relationship.

(Keep reading: Who is Nancy Pelosi, the US politician challenging China?)

AFP