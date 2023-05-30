North Korea, five Christians arrested while praying: “They promoted a clandestine meeting”

A terrible charge hangs over five Coheran Christians arrested last April 30 while they were praying, that involves being sent to work camps. The story took place in the village of Tongam, on the outskirts of Sunchin, in the province of Pyongan, in the center of the country, where the five belonging to a single family met on Sunday morning – as they used to do every weekend – in a farmhouse to pray and deepen the reading of some passages of the Bible. However, there were some waiting for them police officers who arrested them, on the recommendation of an informant.



“In the place where the worship service was held, the police – says an anonymous source – seized dozens of biblical booklets and arrested all those present”. The five “were praying and reading the Bible among themselves”, continues the source, they had “gathered among relatives” and were invoking Jesus, then “they were arrested”.

