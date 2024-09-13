There North Korea has released images of its uranium enrichment facility for the first time during a visit to the site by leader Kim Jong Un, who has asked to increase the number of centrifuges to strengthen his nuclear arsenal.

Kim visited the Nuclear Weapons Institute and called for increasing “the production base of quality nuclear materials” for military purposes, the official North Korean news agency KCNA reported, without providing information on where the facility is located or the date of the visit.

The North Korean leader “stressed the need to further increase the number of centrifuges to exponentially increase nuclear weapons for self-defense,” state media reported, publishing images of Kim inspecting rows of centrifuges. Kim also “stressed the need to set a higher long-term goal in the production of nuclear materials.”

The Asian country, which conducted its first nuclear test in 2006 and is under a series of UN sanctions over its military programs, has never publicly disclosed details of its uranium enrichment facility.

South Korea’s reaction

South Korea has harshly criticized the Pyongyang regime for its activities at the facility and its goal of increasing the production of tactical nuclear weapons materials. “This is a clear violation of a number of United Nations Security Council resolutions,” a Seoul government spokesman said.