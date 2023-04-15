North Korea celebrated with fireworks and group dances in the central Kim Il-sung Square of the capital P’yongyang “The day of the sun”, ie the anniversary of the birth of the founder of the country.

Born on April 15, 1912, Kim Il-sung ruled North Korea from its foundation in 1948 to his death in 1994. The regime he headed was inherited by his son Kim Jong-il and, upon his death in 2011 , by his nephew Kim Jong-un, who is currently in charge.

Kim Il-sung used to be called “Great Leader” and is now referred to as “Eternal President”. The anniversary of his birthday is one of the holidays that the P’yongyang dictatorship often uses to test its missiles.

The last launch of a North Korean missile took place just two days ago.



