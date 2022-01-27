North Korea fired an “unidentified projectile” on Thursday morning, the sixth weapons test carried out by that country this year, the South Korean Armed Forces announced.

“North Korea fired an unidentified projectile into the East Sea,” South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the Sea of ​​Japan.

The last time North Korea tested so many weapons in a month was in 2019, after the collapse of negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump. Since then, negotiations with the United States have stalled and the country has suffered economically from tough international sanctions and its measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pyongyang fired two cruise missiles last Tuesday and carried out at least four additional weapons tests this month, including two so-called “hypersonic” missiles on January 5 and 11.

Last week, North Korea suggested it would resume its long-range and nuclear weapons testing, which it had suspended since 2017. Pyongyang has not conducted intercontinental or nuclear ballistic missile tests since, and has respected a self-imposed moratorium, even after the freeze on nuclear weapons. its dialogue with the United States.

– ‘New capabilities’ –

The tests come at a delicate time for the region, with China, North Korea’s only major ally, preparing to host the Winter Olympics in February and South Korea staging presidential elections in March.

“The Kim regime develops an impressive array of weapons despite limited resources and serious economic challenges,” commented Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“Certain North Korean tests are aimed at developing new capabilities, especially to evade missile defenses,” Easley added. “Other launches seek to showcase the preparedness and versatility of missile forces that North Korea has used.”

In power for a decade, Kim has led an economy battered by Covid, which is facing severe food shortages, exacerbated by international sanctions motivated by its weapons programs. That could explain why North Korea has carried out all these tests over the past three weeks, analysts said, indicating that a dramatic show of military might offers Kim a political victory ahead of several local anniversaries.

The country prepares to celebrate the 80th birthday of Kim’s father, the late Kim Jong Il, in February, as well as the 110th birthday of his grandfather, the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, in April.

North Korea may also test ahead of the Beijing Winter Games, which start next week, so as not to annoy ally China by launching missiles during the event.

