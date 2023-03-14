North Korea fired a ballistic missile over the Sea of ​​Japan on Tuesday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the South Korean Army said in a statement.

It is the second launch of projectiles since Sunday by Pyongyang and coincides with the mobilization for the biggest joint military maneuvers in five years between South Korea and the United States.

“North Korea fired an unidentified ballistic missile into the East Sea,” as Koreans call the Sea of ​​Japan, the Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said.

On Sunday morning, the hermetic communist country fired two “strategic cruise missiles” from a submarine, hours before the start of military rehearsals in Seoul and Washington.

Baptized as Freedom Shield, the exercises began this Monday and should last ten days as part of the strategy of the two allied countries to confront the threat from the North.

In an unusual move, the South Korean military indicated this month that elite forces from both countries had previously carried out simulated precision strikes against key North installations.

The maneuvers starting this week will focus on the “volatile security environment” linked to North Korean aggression, the allies said.

These exercises “include warlike procedures to repel potential North Korean attacks and to carry out a stabilization campaign in the North”, assured the South Korean Army, which added that the exercise is “defensive”.

However, North Korea sees such maneuvers as a rehearsal for an eventual invasion and has repeatedly warned it will respond with “shattering” actions.

– Prepare a ‘real war’ –

Last year, Pyongyang declared its status as a nuclear power “irreversible” and fired a record number of missiles.

This month, leader Kim Jong Un ordered the military to step up exercises in preparation for a “real war”.

South Korea, in turn, reinforced joint maneuvers with the United States in the region, which, on some occasions, included the sending of strategic military assets from the American power.

Analysts had expected North Korea to use its rivals’ exercises this week to practice more missile launches and even a nuclear test.

“We should expect more missile launches with variations in style and range, and even a nuclear test,” said Chun In Bum, a retired South Korean army general.

It is also an opportunity for Pyongyang to demonstrate that its “reason for developing missiles is aimed at self-defense,” said Go Myong Hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul.