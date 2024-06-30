North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan today, the South Korean military said.

It is the second launch of this type since last May 30 and in response to maneuvers between the Governments of South Korea, Japan and the United States.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) announced the new North Korean launch in a brief statement, without giving further details for the moment, such as the distance traveled, where it fell and the type of projectile.

Pyongyang condemns the large maneuvers of Seoul, Tokyo and Washington

North Korea condemned recent multi-domain drills carried out this week by South Korea, Japan and the US and warned of “fatal consequences” at a time of renewed tension on the peninsula.

“We strongly condemn the United States, Japan and the Republic of Korea for their repeated reckless and provocative military demonstrations against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (the North’s official name) and other independent States in the region and once again seriously warn of the consequences fatal consequences,” reads an editorial published by the KCNA agency.

The three countries’ militaries conducted “Freedom Edge” exercises in waters south of the South Korean island of Jeju on Thursday and Saturday, marking the first time Seoul, Tokyo and Washington have held a joint multi-domain exercise.

Being multi-domain, the exercise focused on cooperative responses to ballistic missile attacks, air defense, anti-submarine and search and rescue operations, as well as maritime interdiction operations (focused on detecting and preventing the so-called ship-to-ship transfers that Pyongyang uses to violate sanctions) and cyber defense training.

According to the article, signed by the North Korean Foreign Ministry, the maneuvers “show that the US strategy to ensure its domination of the world by stifling and containing independent and sovereign states and guaranteeing its military hegemony has already crossed a red line.”

The text denounces the agreement between the leaders of the three countries last summer to carry out these maneuvers, which, it believes, “recalls NATO’s principle of collective defense, which calls for mobilizing defense capabilities if a member country is attacked.”

Specifically, North Korea and Russia signed a new strategic partnership agreement last week that includes a mutual military assistance clause in the event of aggression against their territories, a pact that raises concerns about the possibility of deepening arms cooperation between both States.

The South Korean Ministry of National Defense responded today in a statement to the northern editorial, assuring that the maneuvers are “defensive in nature” and warned that it will respond “firmly to any threat or provocation.”

