North Korea has fired at least two missiles, according to South Korean forces. The missiles flew in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), the General Staff in Seoul announced on Tuesday. Two short-range ballistic missiles were reportedly detected. How far they flew was initially unknown.

North Korea is barred from testing any range of ballistic missiles by UN decisions. Such missiles can be equipped with a nuclear warhead. The country is subject to tough international sanctions because of its nuclear weapons program.

South Korea’s military exercises with the United States began on Monday. North Korea accuses both countries of preparing an attack with their joint maneuvers. Washington and Seoul dispute this.

North Korea said it fired two strategic cruise missiles from a submarine on Sunday. This test is said to have also served as a nuclear deterrent.

The conflict on the Korean peninsula has become much more explosive since last year. North Korea increased the scope and pace of its missile tests. The US and South Korea resumed full-scale joint military exercises.