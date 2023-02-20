Country had launched on Saturday; On Sunday, the US, South Korea and Japan held a joint military air exercise

North Korea launched 2 more ballistic missiles in the Pacific this Monday (19.Feb.2023). The posting is made 1 day after the U.S led air military exercises together with the South Korea and the Japan on the Korean peninsula.

On Saturday (Feb 18), North Korea had released an ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) type Hwasong-15 in the sea off the west coast of Japan. Said to have been asudden release exercise” which demonstrated its readiness for a “powerful counterattack” to hostile forces.

The state news agency KCNA stated that the exercise on Saturday (Feb 18) was “conducted in the current situation where military threats from USA and South Korea are getting serious to the point where they cannot be neglected”.

Regarding the launch of this Monday (Feb 20), the KCNA he said have been a response to “puppet forces” from USA and South Korea. “Enemies are persistently resorting to such military demonstrations”, declared the agency.

According to the agency, 2 projectiles were fired from a multiple rocket launcher, aiming at targets 395 km and 337 km away, respectively.

In announcement released by KCNAKim Yo-jong –sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un– said that “the frequency of use of the Pacific” as “shooting range” of North Korea depends on the actions of US forces.

On Friday (Feb 17), North Korea threatened the US and South Korea if countries continue to hold joint military exercises.

“Should the US and South Korea carry out their already announced plan for military exercises which North Korea, with just apprehension and reason, regards as preparations for a war of aggression, they will face unprecedentedly strong and persistent reactions.”, said the North Korean government.