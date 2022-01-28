North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles yesterday, in the country’s sixth weapons test this year, the official KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

The North Korean Armed Forces conducted a test on Tuesday to “upgrade the long-range cruise missile system” and another on Thursday “to confirm the power of conventional explosive warheads for the tactical guided surface-to-air missile.” land,” the agency said.

In the second test, the short-range missiles hit a “target island” and proved that “the explosive power of conventional warheads met design requirements,” KCNA concluded.

The day before, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea said it had detected two alleged short-range ballistic missiles fired from the city of Hamhung towards the East Sea (Sea of ​​Japan). “The projectiles traveled 190 kilometers, at a height of 20 kilometers.”

The last time North Korea tested so many weapons in a month was in 2019, after the collapse of negotiations between leader Kim Jong Un and then US President Donald Trump.

Since then, negotiations with the United States have stalled and the country has suffered economically from tough international sanctions and its measures to contain the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Including the two cruise missiles tested on Tuesday, this is already the highest number of North Korean missile launches in any month,” analyst Ankit Panda said on Twitter.

In addition to Tuesday’s long-range projectiles, Pyongyang has carried out at least four additional weapons tests this month, including two missiles it called “hypersonic” on January 5 and 11. The series of tests generated international condemnation and prompted a meeting of the UN Security Council.

The United States government also announced new sanctions in response to the tests, prompting a response from North Korea, which last week suggested it would resume its long-range and nuclear weapons tests.

Pyongyang has not conducted intercontinental ballistic missile or nuclear tests since then, and has respected a self-imposed moratorium, even after its talks with the United States were frozen.

– ‘New capabilities’ –

The tests come at a delicate time for the region, with China, North Korea’s only major ally, preparing to host the Winter Olympics in February and South Korea staging presidential elections in March.

“The Kim regime develops an impressive array of weapons despite limited resources and serious economic challenges,” commented Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul.

“Certain North Korean tests are aimed at developing new capabilities, especially to evade missile defenses,” Easley added. “Other launches seek to showcase the preparedness and versatility of missile forces that North Korea has used.”

In power for a decade, Kim has led an economy affected by Covid, which is facing severe food shortages, exacerbated by international sanctions motivated by its weapons programs. That could explain why North Korea has executed all of these over the past three weeks, analysts said, indicating that a dramatic display of military might offers Kim a political victory ahead of several local anniversaries.

The country prepares to celebrate the 80th birthday of Kim’s father, the late Kim Jong Il, in February, as well as the 110th birthday of his grandfather, the country’s founder, Kim Il Sung, in April.

North Korea may also test ahead of the Beijing Winter Games, which start next week, so as not to annoy ally China by launching missiles during the event.

