North Korea fired this Monday two assumptions ballistic missiles, according to Seoul, in what appears to be its fourth weapons test since the beginning of the year.

Despite international sanctions, the Pyongyang regime has continued its launches, including a “hypersonic” missile, as part of the arms race launched by the leader Kim Jong Un to strengthen the country’s armed forces.

Two suspected “short-range ballistic missiles” were launched from an airport in Pyongyang early Monday, the Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

South Korea.

The Japan Coast Guard also confirmed the launch. Fired at 9 a.m. local time, they traveled some 380 kilometers at an altitude of 42 km, according to South Korean sources.

The frequency and variety of tests carried out this year indicate that North Korea “is trying to improve its technological and operational capabilities in terms of cover actions,” Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi told reporters. Indeed, it would be Pyongyang’s fourth weapons test so far this year.

North Korea claimed to have successfully launched hypersonic missiles, especially sophisticated weapons, on January 5 and 11. The second launch was personally supervised by Kim Jong Un. The North Korean leader called for the development of more “military strategic strength” after the test.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (right) speaking with military officials during a viewing of what state media says is a hypersonic missile.

In response to the releases, U.S last week imposed new sanctions on five North Koreans linked to the ballistic missile programs, which Pyongyang called a “provocation.”

North Korea has the “legitimate right” to defend itself, a Foreign Ministry spokesman told the official KCNA agency. If “the United States adopts a confrontational posture, the DPRK (North Korea) will have to take a stronger and more accurate reaction,” the spokesman was quoted as saying by KCNA on Friday.

A South Korean expert said Monday that the new test appeared to be a message intended for the United States.

A message to the US in response to sanctions

“The North appears to be sending the United States a message in response to the sanctions … It is signaling that it will go ahead with the tests despite criticism,” said Hong Min of the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul.

Pyongyang has stepped up its military modernization program despite the harsh international sanctions it faces. The dialogue between Washington and Pyongyang remains at a standstill and the Asian country maintains a rigid closure due to the covid-19 that has hit its economy.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un observing what state media say about a hypersonic missile test-fire conducted by the Defense Academy.

The latest test coincided with a freight train crossing the Yalu River railway bridge into China on Sunday, the Yonhap news agency reported. The crossing could signal a resumption of overland trade between China and North Korea, suspended for about two years by the pandemic.

“Amid a flurry of missile launches, North Korea appears to have resumed its cross-border trade with China by rail,” said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha Womans University in Seoul.

“The timing suggests that Beijing is more than complicit in Pyongyang’s provocations; China is supporting North Korea economically and coordinating with its military,” he added.

US Calls for ‘Illegal’ Missile Launches to ‘Stop’

The United States called on North Korea on Monday to “cease its illegal and destabilizing activities” after Pyongyang fired two more “ballistic missiles.”

In a telephone conversation with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Washington’s envoy for North Korea, Sung Kim, also called for Pyongyang to accept the “unconditional dialogue” offer and reiterated the United States’ “unwavering commitment.” with the defense of its allies,” according to a statement from the State Department.

The note from the spokesman for US diplomacy, Ned Price, also indicated that “the United States’ commitment to the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula was reaffirmed.”

