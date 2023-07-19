North Korea fires two ballistic missiles at Japan

North Korea allegedly fired two ballistic missiles at Japan. About it informs Yonhap Agency.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea specified that the missiles were launched into the Sea of ​​Japan. Now the South Korean military is trying to establish the type of projectiles launched from the DPRK.

On July 12, South Korean media reported that North Korea had conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile. It is specified that this was the launch of the Hwaseong-18 rocket with a solid fuel engine. As Pyongyang later clarified, it flew 1,001 kilometers.