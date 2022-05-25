North Korea tested a suspected intercontinental missile in a series of three shots on Wednesday.indicated the South Korean army, after the culmination of the trip of the president of the United States to the region.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea indicated that at least three missiles had been fired from the Sunan area, in the capital Pyongyang, where much of the last weapons tests of this communist country have been carried out.

This military test occurs just after the end of the trip of US President Joe Biden on the eve by South Korea and Japan, overshadowed by the threat of a nuclear test by the Pyongyang regime.

In response to these launches, South Korea and the United States fired “surface-to-surface missiles” in response to “alleged ICBM and missile provocations” by North Korea, the Seoul military said.

The South Korean government, after a meeting of its National Security Council, assured that the “successful” launch of these projectiles was “an illegal act in direct violation of the UN Security Council resolutions.”

New President Yoon Suk-yeol said that these shots from Pyongyang, which are approaching 20 this year, are “a serious provocation that threatens peace on the Korean peninsula and in the international community.”

The Joint Chiefs of Staff of South Korea indicated in a statement that “it had detected around 06:00 (21:00 GMT), 06:37 and 06:42 ballistic missile fire from the Sunan area” towards the Sea of ​​​​Japan, on its eastern coast.

“The first ballistic missile (a so-called ICBM) had a range of about 360 kilometers and an altitude of 540 kilometers,” he said.

The second projectile “disappeared at an altitude of 20 km” and the third traveled about 760 km at an altitude of about 60 km, it added.

United States, ready

Wednesday’s shooting adds to record series of Pyongyang military tests this yearwhich includes the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile at full range for the first time since 2017.

Yoon, sworn into office this month, has advocated toughening Seoul’s policy toward its communist neighbor to the north after five years of unsuccessful diplomacy by his predecessor Moon Jae-in.

During their stay in Seoul, Biden and Yoon Suk-yeol agreed to “start talks with a view to expanding the scope and scale of joint military exercises and training” in the face of the “threat posed” by North Korea.

Before leaving the South Korean capital on Sunday for Japan, from where he returned to Washington on Tuesday, Biden said the United States was “prepared for anything North Korea does.”

And asked if he had a message for North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, he replied with a laconic message: “Hello. Full stop.”

The North Korean leader has repeatedly advocated accelerating his program to modernize his military. Photo: Anthony WALLACE / AFP

In recent months, the North Korean leader has repeatedly advocated accelerating his program to modernize his army and its arsenal, which has nuclear weapons.

Despite the recent outbreak of covid-19 in the impoverished and isolated territory, new satellite images showed that North Korea had resumed construction of a nuclear reactor.

Both South Korea and the United States have recently warned that the communist country, subject to international sanctions for its weapons and nuclear program, was preparing a new atomic test.

Just before Biden’s visit, South Korea claimed that preparations had been completed and that Pyongyang was just waiting for the right time to carry it out.

South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said it is “highly regrettable” that Pyongyang uses its resources for weapons development instead of treating the pandemic and improving the lives of people. the population.

According to North Korean state media, the country has recorded more than three million people with “fever” and 68 deaths since the outbreak of the covid outbreak in late April.

AFP

