By Soo-hyang Choi

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea fired several cruise missiles off its east coast on Wednesday as South Korea and the United States held joint exercises, the South Korean military said.

The missiles were fired around 10:15 am (local time) from South Hamgyong province, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.

It was not immediately clear how many shells were fired and exactly what type they were.

The launches came three days after North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile towards the sea off its east coast.

Pyongyang has long been angered by drills conducted by South Korean and US forces, saying they are preparing for an invasion of North Korea, and fired the missiles into the sea while the drills were underway.

South Korea and the United States reject North Korea’s allegations and say the drills are purely defensive.

The military was on high alert and South Korean and US intelligence officials were analyzing details of the missiles, the JCS said.

South Korea’s Yonhap news agency reported that Wednesday’s launches may have involved North Korean strategic cruise missiles. “Strategic” is often used to describe nuclear-capable weapons.

The allies are due to complete 11 days of exercises, called “Freedom Shield 23”, on Thursday.