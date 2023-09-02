How did you feel about the content of this article?

News reports in South Korea reflect the launch of missiles by the regime of North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un. | Photo: EFE/EPA/JEON HEON-KYUN

North Korea launched several cruise missiles into the Yellow Sea on Saturday, according to the South Korean military. The move comes two days after South Korea and the United States concluded extensive joint exercises.

The launch took place around 4 am (local time; 4 pm on Friday in Brasilia), said South Korea’s Joint Military Command (JCS), which did not provide further details.

“We will maintain our monitoring and vigilance as we continue our posture of full readiness in cooperation with the United States,” the JCS said in a statement.

South Korea and the US concluded military exercises on Thursday (31)

South Korea and the United States concluded on Thursday (31) their joint military exercises, called Ulchi Freedom Shield (UFS), which North Korea sees as a rehearsal for an invasion of its territory. The regime of dictator Kim Jong-un even spoke of the threat of a “thermonuclear war”.

In response, North Korea announced a military command post exercise supervised by the dictator, which included a simulated seizure of South Korean territory.

Pyongyang also launched two short-range ballistic missiles (SRBMs) into the Sea of ​​Japan, hours after the United States deployed a B-1 strategic bomber to participate in exercises with the South Koreans.

After the failure of the denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang in 2019, the peninsula has again become the scene of a persistent military escalation, with the regime of dictator Kim Jong-un repeatedly testing missiles and allies staging major war exercises and periodically sending strategic resources of the Pentagon.