Home page politics

divide

The leadership of ruler Kim Jong Un has been promoting the development of missiles for years despite sanctions. © – / KCNA / dpa

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from firing missiles. According to two neighboring countries, however, another projectile flew towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

Seoul – North Korea has fired at least one unspecified projectile into the sea, according to two neighboring countries.

While the Japanese government spoke of an apparently ballistic missile, the General Staff of the South Korean military said it was still unclear what type of projectile it was and how far it had flown. According to the information from Seoul, it flew in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea).

North Korea last tested a ballistic missile in October. Tests with such missiles are prohibited in the country by UN resolutions. The leadership of ruler Kim Jong Un has been promoting the development of missiles that could be equipped with nuclear warheads for years. It is therefore subject to severe international sanctions. dpa