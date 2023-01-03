North Korea fires Pak Jong, second most powerful military officer

The KCNA agency reported that “Pak Jong-chon was fired from office and Ri Yong-gil was elected secretary of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea.” Ri, until now defense minister, leaves his position to Kang Sun-nam, according to the article, which also detailed that the until now minister in charge of Social Security, portfolio in charge of the police, Pak Su-il, becomes the chief of the General Staff of the People’s Army of Korea (KPA).

In turn, the one who was until today chief of the General Staff, Ri Thae-sop, returns to recover the position of Minister of Social Security, which he already held between December 2021 and June of last year.

The article did not explain why Pak Jong-chon, for many a rising star within the regime, has been demoted. Pak was secretary of the Central Committee and a member of the Politburo presidium.considered the body that concentrates the most powerful figures in Pyongyang, as well as vice president of the powerful Central Military Commission.

Pak was also appointed marshal in October 2020, although the following summer he was demoted for a couple of months due to an incident related to the quarantine systems activated during the pandemic and that the regime never specified.

The changes in the military leadership come at a time when tension on the Korean peninsula has reached all-time highs in step with the regime’s record number of weapons tests and major military exercises being carried out by Seoul and Washington.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un directing military activities on March 24, 2022. Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA EDITORIAL

Just today, state propaganda made it public that at the end of the party plenary session the leader kim jong un He urged to multiply his arsenal of tactical nuclear weapons and also presented a new large-caliber artillery system that was fired hours before.

EFE.

