North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Thursday (called the East Sea in the two Koreas), as reported by the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) in a brief statement.

This is the first launch of a projectile of this type by Pyongyang since last April 13, when the regime first tested a solid-fueled intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a type of propellant much more efficient than the liquid type.

The North Korean action comes after the regime launched a space rocket on May 31, with a reconnaissance satellite on board, which failed and crashed in the Yellow Sea (called the West Sea by both Koreas).

Japan’s Defense Ministry confirmed that North Korea “launched a possible ballistic missile” and announced that The country’s coast guard asked ships to be vigilant and not approach any objects fallen in the sea.

According to the Japanese Coast Guard, quoted by the Japanese state radio television NHK, indicated that the projectile seems to have already fallen into the sea.

The launch coincides with the completion, this Thursday, of the largest-scale live-fire exercises ever conducted by Seoul and Washington on South Korean territory.

The southern president himself, Yoon Suk-yeol, attended in person the last of these drills held this Thursday in Pocheon, about 40 kilometers northeast of Seoul.

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their worst moments in recent years.

North Korea conducted multiple sanctions-violating missile launches in 2023, including the test firing of intercontinental ballistic missiles. Last month it also tried to put a military spy satellite into orbit.

In response, the administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol stepped up defense cooperation with the United States.

