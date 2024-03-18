Home page politics

From: Stefan Krieger

North Korea is actually prohibited from testing ballistic missiles by UN resolutions. This doesn't bother the dictator in Pyongyang.

Seoul – North Korea’s ruler Kim Jong Un does not miss any opportunity to demonstrate the supposed strength of his country. Has now North Korea According to the local military, several missiles were fired during a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to South Korea. The General Staff of the South Korean Armed Forces said North Korea apparently launched “several short-range ballistic missiles” on Monday (March 18).

They flew about 300 kilometers and then fell into the East Sea, also known as the Sea of ​​Japan. South Korea is in close contact with the USA and Japan and remain on high alert, the General Staff said. Japanese media reported that North Korea fired three missiles. Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea's “repeated and very frequent” weapons tests.

US Secretary of State Blinken condemns missile launch

Blinken traveled to Seoul on Sunday to take part in the third Summit for Democracy, which was initiated by US President Joe Biden goes back. On the sidelines of the talks he also met his South Korean colleague Cho Tae Yul. After his departure he was supposed to travel on to the Philippines.

The recording made available by the North Korean state news agency KCNA on March 7, 2024 shows Kim Jong Un during a visit to a military training base in the west of the country. © DPA/KCNA

After meeting with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Blinken condemned the firing of the short-range missiles and reiterated the U.S.'s “unwavering commitment” to South Korea's security, according to a spokesman.

Kim Jong Un presents new weapons

On Thursday, the USA and South Korea ended their joint military exercise “Freedom Shield”, which included, among other things, missile interception and air strike exercises. On the last day of the maneuver, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un presented a new tank, according to state media, and also got behind the wheel during the presentation. Pyongyang had previously said Washington and Seoul would pay a “heavy price” for their exercises.

Diplomatic relations between North and South Korea are currently very tense. Kim Jong Un plans to expand his country's weapons program, including the development of tactical nuclear weapons. In response, South Korea and the United States have further intensified their military cooperation in the recent past.

This is the second time this year that North Korea has conducted a missile test, the last one taking place on Monday. In January, the country tested a missile with a maneuverable hypersonic warhead. The U.N.-Security Council has passed several resolutions calling on North Korea to end its nuclear and missile programs. North Korea carried out its first nuclear test in 2006. (skr/AFP)