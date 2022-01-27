Home page politics

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been testing missiles since the beginning of the year. © -/KCNA/dpa

North Korea has been conducting multiple missile tests since the beginning of 2022 – although UN resolutions prohibit this. Has the self-declared nuclear power fired another missile?

According to the South Korean military, North Korea has fired at least one initially unidentified projectile towards the sea.

The bullet flew east, South Korea’s general staff said. It was initially unclear whether this was a new test of a ballistic missile. UN resolutions prohibit the self-declared nuclear power North Korea from testing ballistic missiles, which, depending on the design, can also carry a nuclear warhead.

North Korea had already tested missiles several times since the beginning of the year. According to South Korea, the country recently fired two suspected cruise missiles on Tuesday. Unlike ballistic missiles, cruise missiles have their own permanent propulsion system. dpa