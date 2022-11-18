Home page politics

A man walks past a monitor showing a news broadcast with an archive image of North Korea’s latest missile test in Seoul. © Ahn Young-Joon/AP/dpa

Tensions on the Korean peninsula are increasing significantly. Another missile test by North Korea is reported.

Seoul – North Korea has again fired a potentially nuclear-capable missile, according to the South Korean military. The ballistic missile flew in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), said the General Staff in the South Korean capital Seoul.

Reports by the South Korean news agency Yonhap that it could be an ICBM with a range of several thousand kilometers were not initially confirmed by the top command.

UN resolutions ban North Korea, a self-declared nuclear power, from testing ballistic missiles of any range that can be armed with a nuclear warhead. dpa