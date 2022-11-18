Tensions on the Korean peninsula are increasing significantly. Another missile test by North Korea is reported.
Seoul – North Korea has again fired a potentially nuclear-capable missile, according to the South Korean military. The ballistic missile flew in the direction of the Sea of Japan (Korean: East Sea), said the General Staff in the South Korean capital Seoul.
Reports by the South Korean news agency Yonhap that it could be an ICBM with a range of several thousand kilometers were not initially confirmed by the top command.
UN resolutions ban North Korea, a self-declared nuclear power, from testing ballistic missiles of any range that can be armed with a nuclear warhead. dpa
