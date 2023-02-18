By Hyunsu Yim and Josh Smith

SEOUL (Reuters) – North Korea launched a long-range ballistic missile into the sea off Japan’s west coast on Saturday after Pyongyang warned of a strong response to upcoming U.S.-South Korea military exercises.

Japanese officials said it landed in waters within Japan’s exclusive economic zone more than an hour after it was launched, suggesting the weapon was one of the largest missiles in the North. Tokyo said there were no immediate reports of damage to ships or planes.

North Korea’s first missile launch since January 1 comes after Pyongyang on Friday threatened an “unprecedentedly strong and persistent” response, as South Korea and the United States prepare for annual military exercises as part of efforts to ward off the North’s growing nuclear and missile threats.

North Korea, which has nuclear weapons, fired an unprecedented number of missiles last year, including intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) capable of hitting anywhere in the United States, as it resumed preparations for its first nuclear test since 2017.

Saturday’s long-range missile was launched from the Sunan area near Pyongyang, South Korea’s military said. Sunan is the site of Pyongyang International Airport, where North Korea has conducted most of its recent ICBM tests.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Japan strongly condemned the launch and lodged a strong protest, calling it a threat to the international community.

North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programs are banned under United Nations Security Council resolutions, but Pyongyang says its weapons development is necessary to counter “hostile policies” by Washington and its allies.

Allied nuclear exercises, called the Deterrence Strategy Committee Desk Exercise, are scheduled for Wednesday at the Pentagon and will involve defense policymakers from both sides, Seoul’s Ministry of Defense said.

The two countries are also planning a series of expanded field exercises, including live-fire exercises, in the coming weeks and months.

About 28,500 US troops are stationed in South Korea as a legacy of the 1950-1953 Korean War, which ended in an armistice rather than a full peace treaty, leaving the parties technically at war.

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim and Josh Smith)