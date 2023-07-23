Launches come amid US and South Korean military unity against North Korean nuclear threats

North Korea fired this Saturday (July 22, 2023) a series of cruise missiles towards the west of the Korean Peninsula, into the sea. The number of launches was not disclosed. According to the South Korean news agency Yonhapthe information was confirmed by the South Korean Army.

After the incident, the South Korean Armed Forces said they were “cooperating closely with the United States and maintaining a firm posture of readiness”.

The US and South Korea announced in April 2023 a plan to combat North Korea’s nuclear activities.

Kim Jong-un’s country reacted. On Thursday (July 20), North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun Nam said that South Korean and US military activities on the Korean Peninsula could motivate the use of nuclear weapons. “The phase of military confrontation on the Korean peninsula appeared as a dangerous reality”he stated.

A cruise missile is guided, that is, it is remotely controlled after it is launched. Powered by a jet engine, it is designed to carry an explosive charge.

South Korean and US forces are analyzing material debris that fell into the sea after Saturday’s launches. The distance that the equipment reached was not disclosed.

The launch came 3 days after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea. On July 12, Japan also accused North Korea of ​​launching missiles 250 km from the Japanese coast.

