Information comes from South Korea, which says the country will “strengthen surveillance” and “cooperate closely” with the US

North Korea fired cruise missiles on its east coast this Sunday (28 January 2024), according to the JCS (acronym in English for South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff). The agency did not say how many missiles were fired, but said that South Korean and US intelligence were analyzing the projectiles. The information is from Reuters.

According to the JCS, this was the 2nd launch carried out by Pyongyang in less than a week. “While strengthening surveillance, our military cooperates closely with the United States and has monitored North Korean signals and activities”, says the agency’s statement.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have been intensifying since late 2023. On December 31, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for preparation of the country's military forces for a possible war against South Korea. According to the North Korean, the conflict could “break out at any moment”.

This Sunday (Jan 28), the North Korean state news agency KCNA published an article stating that “US-led hostile forces“They are making the region stay”getting closer and closer” of war.

“The US and its minions organized, in less than 1 month, a series of joint military exercises targeting North Korea by air, land and sea, around the Korean peninsula, mobilizing all types of strategic nuclear resources”, says the publication.

Read more: