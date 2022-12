The military operations came two days after North Korea tested, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un, a high-propelled fuel engine. 🇧🇷 Photo: EFE/EPA/KCNA

North Korea fired two ballistic missiles on Sunday near the coast of Japan and South Korea, according to official sources in Seoul and Tokyo. There was no damage, but the launches increase tension in the region. The missiles traveled about 500 kilometers.

The military operations came two days after North Korea tested, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un, a high-propelled fuel engine, which would supposedly allow it to launch ballistic missiles faster. South Korean officials, after an emergency meeting, “vehemently” condemned the escalation of tensions in the region.

In 2022, North Korea launched 75 missiles, one of them being the intercontinental that fell into the Sea of ​​​​Japan and would have the capacity to reach American territory.

