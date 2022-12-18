North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea on Sunday (Dec. 18, 2022), according to South Korean and Japanese officials. In a statement, the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Republic of Korea said the missiles flew about 500 km and landed in the East Sea.

According to Japanese Deputy Defense Minister Toshiro Ino, no damage was reported and the missiles appeared to have landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone.

South Korean and US officials are working on an analysis of North Korean missile development trends.

The South Korean country called a National Security Council meeting on the launch. the presidential office “vehemently condemned” the escalation of tensions.

The missiles were fired two days after North Korea tested, under the supervision of leader Kim Jong-un, a high-propelled fuel engine, which was supposed to allow it to launch ballistic missiles faster.

Exactly 1 month ago, North Korea launched a ballistic missile, that is, one that follows a predetermined trajectory, considered the country’s longest-range weapon. Officials said the missile was fired towards Japan and landed 200km off the northern island of Hokkaido.

At the time, the North Korean government said the shooting was a response “more fierce” the US military presence in the region. In a statement, the country said the White House would regret its military efforts.

On October 2, Japan issued an emergency warning to the public after it identified a multiple missile launch from North Korea. The missile tests came after the country demanded that the United States and South Korea stop military exercises nearby.