Projectiles were launched from the area surrounding Pyongyang’s airport, according to South Korean officials. New tests take place amid joint military maneuvers by Seoul and Washington and high regional tension.North Korea launched this Friday (23/10) two short-range ballistic missiles in the Sea of ​​Japan, informed South Korean military officials. and Japanese.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff in Seoul said in a statement that the North Korean regime fired the projectiles from the Sunan area, where Pyongyang International Airport is located, around 4:32 pm (local time) on Friday.

Japanese authorities initially reported that it was a single missile “probably ballistic”, while the country’s Coast Guard indicated that “the projectile or projectiles” landed in waters outside the Japanese Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). The Japanese Executive called an emergency meeting to discuss the details of the launch.

Friday’s test also comes just days after joint US-South Korean military exercises included the use of nuclear-capable bombers flying near the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea sees these military exercises as an invasion rehearsal.

Record launches

On Monday, the North Korean regime announced that it had test-launched a future military reconnaissance satellite. On the same day, the country also fired two projectiles that Seoul believes are medium-range ballistic missiles, a test that comes just three days after North Korea tested a new type of solid-fuel engine to improve the efficiency of its intercontinental ballistic missiles. (ICBMs).

With that, there are already at least 46 launches that the Kim Jong-un regime carried out this year, according to estimates by the American non-governmental organization Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI).

This record volume of tests, added to the maneuvers of Seoul and Washington and their growing investments in defense, accelerated the arms race in the region, which is experiencing unprecedented moments of tension. As a result, Japan also announced a significant increase in its military spending.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has warned that Pyongyang may be preparing for a nuclear test.

Alleged arms sales to Russians

Hours before Friday’s launch, the White House said North Korea had delivered weapons to Russian private military group Wagner.

Japanese media also reported that North Korea had sent artillery shells and other munitions to Russia last month.

The allegations sparked further tensions, with North Korea denying the allegations and calling them “baseless”.

Without mentioning the Wagner group, Pyongyang has criticized Washington for sending weapons to Ukraine.

