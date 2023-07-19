According to the South Korean General Staff, North Korea has tested another ballistic missile. Ruler Kim Jong Un aims to expand weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons.

South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile. This was reported by the South Korean news agency Yonhap with reference to the country’s general staff on Wednesday. Accordingly, the projectile flew off the east coast of North Korea into the sea.

The Japanese Coast Guard confirmed the launch, as reported by the Kyodo news agency. Accordingly, a second rocket could have been fired. At first, according to Yonhap, it was not clear what kind of rocket it was.

Last week, ruler Kim Jong Un personally oversaw testing of a new North Korean ICBM. The Hwasong-18 is a new type of solid-fuel ballistic missile.

Relations between North and South Korea are currently at a low point. Kim aims to expand weapons development, including tactical nuclear weapons. South Korea and the United States have intensified their defense cooperation and held joint military maneuvers in recent months.

Washington announced on Tuesday that a nuclear-armed submarine would be stationed in South Korea. The last time such a ship was sent to South Korea was in 1981.