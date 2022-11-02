North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

North Korea launched an unknown ballistic missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan. About it informs Agency “Yonhap” with reference to the South Korean military.

In Japan, an alarm has been declared in connection with this. An automatic notification system has been activated in the country, its signals are transmitted by national television, applications on phones. Residents of the north-east of the country are urged to take refuge in underground rooms or strong structures.

Earlier, Yonhap reported that the DPRK fired 17 missiles towards the Sea of ​​Japan and the Yellow Sea on Wednesday and fired 100 artillery shots.

In early October, a North Korean ballistic missile splashed down 3,000 kilometers from Japan. It was reported that the speed of the rocket fired by North Korea reached Mach 17.