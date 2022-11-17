North Korea fired a short-range ballistic missile shortly after threatening to a “fierce” response to the US military rapprochement with Seoul and Tokyo, the South Korean military reported Thursday.

The South Korean joint staff specified that it was a short-range ballistic missile fired from the Wonsan area, in the Kangwon province. The missile traveled about 240 km at an altitude of 47 km and a speed of Mach 4, it added.

(Also: Xi and Biden: keys to the first face-to-face of the presidents of China and the US)

Japan also confirmed the firing of the missileand the office of the prime minister considered that it is “a threat to the peace and security of our country and the regional and international communities.”

Days ago, US President Joe Biden discussed North Korean missile tests with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, during the Bali G20 summit.

(Keep reading: The tragic story of the man who survived two atomic bombs)

Biden urged Xi to use its influence to control North Korea after a wave of missile launches that raised fears that Pyongyang is close to carrying out its seventh nuclear test.

Biden also spoke with his South Korean counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida about ways to address the threat of North Korea’s “illegal weapons of mass destruction and ballistics programs,” according to the White House. .

(We recommend: Do you want to travel to China? Learn about the changes in ‘anticovid’ measures for travelers)

North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui criticized these talks on Thursday and assured that “bring the situation on the Korean peninsula to an unpredictable stage”.

The more the United States tries to strengthen its security alliance with Tokyo and Seoul, the “fiercer the counter-response will be” from North Korea, Choe added.

Experts point out that Thursday’s launch was “scheduled” to coincide with the minister’s statement.

(You can read: The country where dyeing your hair, having a dirty car and saying covid is prohibited)

The North “fired the missile hours after releasing the statement, in an attempt to justify the launch as a message to the United States and Japan,” Cheong Seong-chang, a researcher at the Sejong Institute, told AFP.

Weeks ago, North Korea carried out a flurry of launches, including an intercontinental ballistic missile that Seoul said may have missed.

It also fired a short-range ballistic missile that would have crossed the maritime border between the two countries and landed near the territorial waters of the South. South Korean President Yoon said at the time that it was “a de facto territorial invasion.”

(Also read: North Korea launches a ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan)

Both launches were part of a shooting spree on November 2, when Pyongyang launched 23 missiles, more than in all of 2017, the year of “fire and fury” when North Korean leader Kim Jong Un exchanged attacks on Twitter with the then-US president. ,Donald Trump.

Experts point out that the North seizes the opportunity to test prohibited missiles because he hopes to avoid new UN sanctions given the deadlock in the world body over the Russian war in Ukraine.

(Also: North Korea launches four short-range missiles into the Yellow Sea)

China, Pyongyang’s main diplomatic ally, joined Russia in May in vetoing a US attempt to tighten sanctions against North Korea at the UN Security Council.

Washington responded to the North Korean tests by expanding its military exercises with South Korea, including sending a strategic bomber plane.

AFP