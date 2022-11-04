South Korea said Friday that North Korea fired about 80 artillery shells into a sea border area overnight, as the defense ministers of Seoul and Washington vowed to show determination in the face of a barrage of missile tests by Pyongyang.
North Korea fired several missiles into the sea Thursday, including a failed ICBM, prompting the United States and South Korea to extend air exercises that angered Pyongyang.
As of Thursday midnight, the South Korean military said it had detected more than 80 artillery shells fired into the sea by North Korea, in what it described as a violation of the 2018 inter-Korean agreement.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry said in a statement that the South issued a warning message to North Korea about the shooting.
During a meeting in Washington, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sub vowed to seek new measures to demonstrate the alliance’s “determination and capabilities” in the wake of North Korea’s repeated provocations, according to a joint statement between the two countries.
