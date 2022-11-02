Home page politics

Split

A news program reports on North Korean military exercises at a train station in Seoul, South Korea. © Ahn Young-Joon/AP/dpa

Tensions on the Korean peninsula are rising. North Korea continues missile tests.

Seoul – North Korea has fired at least one potentially nuclear-capable missile, according to the South Korean military. After launch, the rocket flew in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), the General Staff said. So it was a ballistic missile. No further details were initially known.

UN resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles. Depending on the design, these can also carry a nuclear warhead. North Korea has been conducting missile tests at an unusually high frequency since the end of September, most recently last Friday. According to the government itself, this should also simulate the shelling of airfields in South Korea with tactical nuclear weapons. dpa