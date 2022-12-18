Home page politics

The flags of North Korea and South Korea flutter in the wind, taken in the border area between the two Koreas in Paju. © Im Byung-Shik/Yonhap/AP/dpa

Tensions on the Korean peninsula have increased significantly in recent months. North Korea fires another missile towards the Sea of ​​Japan.

Seoul – North Korea has fired at least one potentially nuclear-capable missile, according to the South Korean military. The missile had flown in the direction of the Sea of ​​Japan (Korean: East Sea), said the General Staff in Seoul. It was a ballistic missile. Further details were not initially known.

UN resolutions ban North Korea from testing ballistic missiles. Depending on the design, these can be equipped with a nuclear warhead. Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have increased significantly in recent months. North Korea’s military has been firing ballistic missiles at increased frequency and has also intensified its rhetoric against the Seoul government. dpa