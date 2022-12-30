Saturday, December 31, 2022
North Korea fires an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan

December 30, 2022
in World
Missile launched by North Korea at Japan

(Photo reference).

This year, North Korea has conducted a record number of such tests.

North Korea launched an unidentified ballistic missile into the Sea of ​​Japan on Friday in what is the umpteenth show of regime force in a year in which it has carried out a record number of such tests.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement that Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile of an unknown type at the moment into the East Sea (the name given to the Sea of ​​Japan in the two Koreas), while the Japanese Defense Ministry spoke of an apparently ballistic projectile and the Japanese Coast Guard mentioned that it would have already fallen into the water, although without detailing where specifically.

Today’s test comes at a time when tension is at its highest on the Korean peninsula and just a day after Seoul conducted a test for a future solid-fuel space rocket with which it wants to speed up the deployment of satellites military recognition.

EFE

