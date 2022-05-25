North Korea fired an “alleged intercontinental ballistic missile” (ICBM) as part of a series of launches on Wednesday morning, the South Korean army said.

“The first ballistic missile (a supposed ICBM) had a range of about 360 km and an altitude of 540 km,” said the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

