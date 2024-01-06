On Saturday, North Korea fired 60 artillery shells near the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, according to what the South Korean army announced, the day after a first batch was fired by Boeing, which prompted a response from Seoul with live fire exercises in the area.

The South Korean Chief of Staff said, “North Korean forces fired more than 60 artillery shells between approximately 16:00 and 17:00,” warning Pyongyang against continuing these bombardments.