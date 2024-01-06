Pyongyang's new round of artillery exercises is yet another episode that increases tensions between the two Koreas

North Korea fired around 260 projectiles between Friday (January 5, 2024) and Saturday (Jan 6) near the maritime border with South Korea, according to the Seoul government. Pyongyang's new round of artillery exercises is yet another episode in increased tensions between the two Koreas.

The exercises were carried out near the South Korean island of Yeonpyeong, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff in a statement. There were around 200 shots fired on Friday (5th January) and more than 60 this Saturday (6th January). The South Korean government “energetically urged” that the neighbors to the North stop the acts that threaten peace on the peninsula.

According to the news agency Yonhapthe projectiles fell north of the Northern Limit Line, which marks the maritime border of the two Koreas.

The shots forced Seoul to issue evacuation orders to the civilian population in the affected areas. On Friday (January 5), South Korea responded with shooting exercises in the same area heading north.

The exercises were carried out amid a series of warlike statements by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un. In recent days he has threatened “annihilate” South Korea and the United States and defended the increase in the production of missile launchers for a possible war.