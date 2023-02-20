North Korea fired two short-range missiles on Monday, February 20, Seoul reported, two days after the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), a maneuver condemned by the UN secretary general. The new launches are capable of a “tactical nuclear strike” that could completely destroy enemy airbases, according to Pyongyang.

North Korea declared on Monday, February 20, that it had fired two missiles capable of a “tactical nuclear strike” that could destroy enemy airbases.

This is the second North Korean launch in 48 hours, after the launch on Saturday of one of its most powerful intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), in response to a military exercise planned by Washington and Seoul.

The launch of the ICBM, which Tokyo said fell within Japan’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), prompted Washington and Seoul to hold joint aerial maneuvers on Sunday.

According to the official North Korean news agency KCNA, Monday’s “exercise” was held in response to those air maneuvers and Pyongyang accused the two allies of being responsible for the deteriorating security situation on the peninsula.

North Korea used “very large multiple rocket launchers” on Monday, which are “tactical means of nuclear attack,” allowing “the Korean People’s Army (to demonstrate) its full deterrence and willingness to counter” joint air maneuvers. USA and South Korea on Sunday.

Unlike Pyongyang, the United States often refers to these rockets as “short-range ballistic missiles,” according to the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a Washington-based think tank.

The South Korean Army said it detected the firing of two short-range ballistic missiles on Monday between 07:00 and 07:11 (22:00 and 22:11 GMT), one of which traveled 390 km and the other 340 km. before falling into the East Sea, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of ​​Japan.

Seoul called the launch a “serious provocation that undermines the peace and stability of the Korean Peninsula” and called on Pyongyang to stop it “immediately.”

At the request of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, the UN Security Council will meet urgently on Tuesday afternoon in New York.

“Nuclear Counterstrike”

In a statement released Monday morning, the North Korean leader’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, warned that Pyongyang would continue to monitor Washington’s and Seoul’s moves to deploy more US strategic assets in the region, vowing to take “corresponding countermeasures.” against any perceived threat.

“The frequency of use of the Pacific as a firing range depends on the type of action by US forces,” he said in a statement released by the KCNA.

Pyongyang had claimed the firing of an intercontinental ballistic missile on Saturday was a “surprise” exercise that it said demonstrated its “lethal nuclear counterstrike” capability. Japan stated that the ICBM flew for 66 minutes before coming down in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

In response, Seoul and Washington held joint air drills on Sunday, deploying a strategic bomber and stealth fighters.







The launch was “strongly” condemned by UN Secretary General António Guterres, his spokesman said on Sunday, urging Pyongyang to end its “provocative actions.”

North Korea praised its soldiers for carrying out the “sudden firing exercise” on Saturday, but South Korean experts said the nine-hour delay between the order and the launch was not especially fast.

Kim Yo Jong dismissed the criticism as “an attempt to underestimate the readiness of Pyongyang’s ballistic forces.”

Threat to US bases?

Hong Min of the Korean Institute for National Unification told AFP the angry reaction was part of a “pattern” by North Korea to oppose any external assessment of its ICBM capabilities.

“Kim’s angry and virulent reaction to the external assessment of his intercontinental ballistic missile launch shows that the North is serious about sending the message that it is capable of attacking the continental United States,” it said, adding that Monday’s launch was a response “to the joint US-South Korean air exercise over the weekend.”

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has claimed his nation’s status as a nuclear power is “irreversible”. Anthony WALLACE AFP/File

The use of shorter-range missiles indicates that North Korea “virtually targets US bases and the South Korean command center in the region,” according to Kim Yo Jong.

The North’s launches, carried out despite strong international sanctions on its weapons programmes, came just before the start of joint exercises between Seoul and Washington later this week to improve their response to a North Korean nuclear attack.

Last week, Pyongyang warned that it would respond with “unprecedented” vigor to the upcoming exercises, calling it preparations for war.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul are already at their lowest point in years. In 2022, the North has described its nuclear power status as “irreversible” and Kim Jong-Un has called for “exponential” growth in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

