North Korea fired what it called a “space launch vehicle”, announced the South Korean army this Wednesday (Tuesday night, 30, in Brazil), which led authorities in Seoul to issue an alert to prepare the launch. population if an evacuation is necessary.

Pyongyang had confirmed the day before its plans to launch what it called “military reconnaissance satellite No. 1” before the next 11th, and that Japan had been warned.

Soon after, an alert text was released in South Korea, which said: “Citizens, please prepare to evacuate and allow the elderly and children to be removed as a priority”, while a warning siren sounded in the center of the South capital. korean. Minutes later, the South Korean interior minister acknowledged that the alert had been “issued incorrectly”, without giving explanations.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said the projectile flew over the Yellow Sea and did not affect the Seoul metropolitan area, according to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

The “No. 1 military reconnaissance satellite” will be “launched in June” to “address the dangerous military actions of the United States and its vassals,” said Ri Pyong Chol, vice chairman of the central military commission of North Korea’s ruling party. cited the day before by the official KCNA news agency.

Ri said that the satellite and “various means of reconnaissance that have yet to be tested are indispensable for tracking, monitoring and dealing in advance and in real time with dangerous military acts by the United States and its vassal forces.”

