A North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Wednesday (July 12, 2023), according to Japan and South Korea. The launch comes shortly after Pyongyang accused the US of carry out spy flights in the region, violating its airspace, and say it would respond to provocation.

According to the agency Reuters, the missile launched on Wednesday (July 12) flew for 74 minutes and fell 250 km off the coast of Japan. This was the first time in 27 days that the North Koreans had launched such a projectile. In 2023, there were already 12 launches.

Japan called North Korea’s action a serious provocation and a serious violation of UN resolutions.

On Monday (July 10), North Korea said the US violated its airspace last week by conducting surveillance flights. According to Pyongyang, “there are no guarantees” that US reconnaissance aircraft will not suffer “an accident as shocking as the fall” in the waters east of the country.

“The US further intensified espionage activities beyond the war level by massively introducing aerial reconnaissance assets on the Korean peninsula.,” a North Korean Ministry of Defense spokesman said in a statement published on the North Korean state news agency. KCNA. “It is a clear threat to North Korea’s sovereignty.”, he stated.

The spokesperson said:the danger of nuclear war is becoming more serious” in the region.

“The US Department of Defense has officially announced its scheme to place a strategic nuclear submarine in operational waters off the Korean peninsula.”, reads the statement.

“This is a very dangerous situation as it will bring the regional military tension to a more critical state and could incite the worst nuclear conflict crisis.”, declared North Korea.