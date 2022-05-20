With a population without vaccination and without the option of antiviral treatments, North Korea deals with a strong wave of covid infections that already reached 1.5 million positive cases. For months the closure of borders kept that country free of the disease, but in 72 hours the infections have skyrocketed.

His only way out has been to order the citizenry to use of traditional medicine, home remedies, to try to contain the disease, while it has rejected international support. Three keys to understanding the explosion of covid-19 cases in North Korea

According to international reports, North Korea rejected China’s offer of three million doses last year.; It also did not want to accept vaccines offered by the Covax mechanism and has not responded to its neighbor South Korea’s offer of both vaccines and medical support.

North Korea: how is its health system to face covid-19?

North Korean defectors consulted by the BBC revealed that there are no medicines or treatments and that it is only possible to access them if they can be bought from friends of the regime and people close to the North Korean leader.

home remedies for covid

Kim Jong Un orders total quarantine due to wave of covid in North Korea

The North Korean authorities have asked the population to apply certain forms of traditional medicine to fight covid.

Through the newspaper of the ruling party, the Kim Jong Un regime recommended to the villagers:

Drink hot drinks. Those without severe symptoms should drink ginger tea with willow leaves. Although this drink helps with hydration and combats coughs or sore throats, it is not really an effective treatment against the virus.

Drink water with salt. In state media it is recommended to gargle with salt water in the morning and at night as a preventive measure. The regime ordered the shipment of more than a thousand tons of salt to Pyongyang to prepare an antiseptic solution. The BBC says that although rinses could help contain the virus, when a person becomes infected they are not at all effective in containing infections.

Analgesics and antibiotics. They have also recommended people to take ibuprofen, amoxicillin and azithromycin, medications that do not control contagion or prevent serious cases of covid, according to world studies in this regard.