The leader of North Korea, Kim Jong-un, warned that “difficult” times were coming and referred to the “Arduous March” of the 1990s, as the response to the crisis is known in the Asian country. famine unprecedented.

Kim’s words, reproduced this Friday by the state news agency KCNA, come at a time when the impoverished Asian country, surrounded by international sanctions and the pandemic, is facing its most isolated moment in more than two decades.

In the speech, in which the North Korean marshal closed a conference of secretaries of the single party cells held in Pyongyang on Thursday, Kim mentioned the “gonanui haenggun” (the “arduous march” or “march of adversity”).

“I have decided to ask the organs of the Workers’ Party at all levels, including the Central Committee, and the secretaries of the cells to carry out another new and more difficult ‘arduous march’ to relieve our people of the difficulties.” said the Supreme Leader during his speech.

Kim Jong-un closed a conference of the single ruling party in North Korea on Thursday. Photo: AP

Kim stressed that improving the lives of the population before the “worst situation ever” it would depend on the cells.

The fable of the “arduous march”

When the North Korean public food distribution system began to collapse as a result of the disappearance in 1991 of the USSR – a great economic sponsor of the regime – state propaganda began to appeal to the spirit of the “arduous march”, in relation to an episode allegedly biography of the founder of the country, Kim il-sung.

The story, which many experts consider a fable to glorify the grandfather of the current leader, tells that the current North Korean “eternal president” survived the entire winter of 1938-39 fighting in Machuria the troops of the Japanese Empire, colonial dominator at that time of the Korean peninsula and that Chinese province.

Supposedly Kim Il-sung and his guerrillas (whom the official propaganda considers the liberators of the country ignoring the Japanese defeat in World War II) successfully faced “snowstorms” “starvation”, “thousands of enemies” and temperatures ” below 20 degrees “.

In any case, the “arduous march” ended up becoming for the North Koreans a synonym for the very serious famine (a term that in turn became taboo so as not to appeal to the failure of the North Korean economic model), which is believed to be could kill about 3 million people in the 1990s.

Members of the North Korean Workers’ Party leave a key congress in Pyongyang this Thursday Photo: REUTERS

“The worst days”

“There are many obstacles and difficulties on our way, and therefore our effort in making the decisions of the eighth party congress a reality is not always going to be a placid journey,” Kim Jong-un warned on Thursday without making further references. concrete.

At the congress of the Workers’ Party held in January the North Korean leader himself admitted that the country is going through its “worst days” in reference to the hardships generated by the sanctions at a time when the disarmament dialogue with the US to lift those punishments has remained at a standstill since 2019.

To this are added the ravages of the pandemic in the impoverished country, which closed its borders in January 2020, preventing the entry of vital income for the economy such as those generated by tourism or foreign investment, both coming mostly from China, current supporter of the regime .

The exhaustive border controls (in August, patrols and guard posts were ordered to shoot anyone who approaches the divide) to prevent the entry of the coronavirus into its territory have even almost completely eliminated trade with China since October, according to Beijing customs data.

Food and medicine shortages

North Korea obtains 90% of its imports from its neighbor and media with contacts within the hermetic country have reported for months of the shortage of basic goods, from food to medicine.

The situation of extreme isolation It has also forced many diplomats and workers from international organizations and NGOs to leave the country, where there are practically no observers outside the regime.

In turn, human rights experts have been alerted to how Pyongyang is taking advantage of this lack of communication with the outside world to further strengthen its control over the population, for example, with the recent approval of a law that toughens the penalties for the possession of foreign content or devices (from music to series, telephones or USB).

For its part, North Korea continues to ensure that it has not yet detected a single positive for Covid-19 after having tested 22,389 people, according to its latest report to the World Health Organization (WHO) at the end of March.

By Andrés Sánchez Braun, EFE agency

