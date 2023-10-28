The DPRK sees the goal as developing and expanding relations between Pyongyang and Moscow, building long-term and stable contacts, said DPRK Foreign Minister Choi Song Hui, quoted on October 28 Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

“Regardless of what others say, to comprehensively expand and develop bilateral relations with the Russian Federation under the ideal of independence, peace and friendship, in order to build long-term stable and forward-looking Korean-Russian relations in a new era – this is our unshakable will and position,” she emphasized.

The head of the DPRK Foreign Ministry also noted that relations between Russia and North Korea are not directed against third countries. At the same time, she pointed out persistent attempts by the United States, Japan and South Korea to shake the stable world. If security in the region is threatened, the minister clarified, Korean-Russian relations “will act as a powerful element of strategic stability to deter such intrigues.”

Earlier, on October 22, political scientist from Dartmouth College Minsong Ku, in a column for The National Interest magazine, said that the meeting between the Russian President and the DPRK leader Kim Jong-un, which took place in September, demonstrated the stability and prospects for the development of relations between Moscow and Pyongyang. He recalled that no joint statement was adopted following the meeting of the two leaders, but stressed that not all negotiations should be accompanied by similar results.

Prior to this, on October 19, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, at the Kumsusan government residence, at a meeting with his North Korean counterpart Choi Song Hee, emphasized that relations between Russia and North Korea had reached a qualitatively new, strategic level. Lavrov also noted the “invaluable contribution” to bilateral relations between the Russian Federation and the DPRK of comrades Kim Il Sung and Kim Jong Il.

The day before, Lavrov arrived on a visit to the DPRK. He flew to the country after participating in the “One Belt, One Road” forum in Beijing. The Russian minister’s plane landed at Sunan Airport. The visit of the head of the Russian diplomatic department will last two days.

During his visit to the Russian Federation from September 12 to 17, Kim Jong-un met with Putin on the 13th at the Vostochny Cosmodrome in the Amur Region in the Far East. During the negotiations, they discussed the development of bilateral relations.