From: Christian Sturgeon

Soldiers at the demarcation line, North Korea in the background: The situation at the border is tense. © Jung Yeon-Je/AFP

Travis King crosses the border into North Korea in July. According to Pyongyang, he seeks refuge – because of racism and inhumanity in the US army.

Pyongyang – North Korea has for the first time officially commented on the whereabouts of a young US soldier who illegally crossed the inter-Korean border in July. During investigations, Travis King admitted to deliberately and illegally crossing the demarcation line, the country’s state-controlled media reported. King testified that he wanted to escape “the inhumane abuse and racial discrimination in the US Army” and therefore defected to North Korea.

According to Pyongyang, King expressed a desire to North Korea or seek refuge in a third country. The 23-year-old soldier was disillusioned with the “unequal society” in the United States, it said. He was arrested by the People’s Army and investigations are ongoing.

Escape of the US soldier to North Korea is a mystery

The case of the young US soldier has been a mystery since his disappearance in July. Nothing was initially known about his motives and plans. According to US forces in South Korea, he had taken part in a commercial tour along the South Korean part of the demilitarized zone and then intentionally crossed the border into North Korea. At this point, the highly secured border between the two countries is only marked by a low concrete wall.

As the US Department of Defense later announced, King should have returned home. In South Korea, he spent time in military detention after a fight and an altercation with the police. According to court documents, he had damaged a police car during a tirade filled with profanity.

King faced further disciplinary action at Fort Bliss, Texas. When he entered the USA Should be flown, however, he was able to escape at Incheon International Airport and then join a sightseeing tour in the demilitarized zone. Although South Korean and US guards tried to stop him, he managed to cross the border from South Korea to North Korea.

The so-called demilitarized zone separates the two Korean states. In recent decades, people have crossed the border into North Korea without permission. There they were usually sentenced to several years in prison and only released after lengthy negotiations.

The Pentagon said it could not verify King’s alleged statements. “We remain focused on his safe return,” a Defense Department spokesman said. They are working through all available channels to bring King back to the United States.

Photo taken on July 18, 2023 shows US soldier Travis King (fourth from left, black shirt) on a sightseeing tour of the demilitarized zone separating the two Korean states. © afp (Sarah Leslie)

Relations between North and South Korea extremely strained

The incident occurred at a time when Relations between North and South Korea are extremely strained are and North Korea’s rulers Kim Jong Un to increased war preparations and the Mass production of various weapons called has.

The two Korean states remain technically at war. The conflict between 1950 and 1953 ended with an armistice rather than a peace treaty. (cs/dpa/afp)