KCNA: recent mass missile launches were a response to joint US-South Korea exercises

The recent massive missile launches in North Korea were in response to joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea. This is reported TASS with reference to the North Korean agency KCNA, which published a report of the General Staff of the Korean People’s Army on Pyongyang’s response.

“Large-scale joint military exercises [Южной Кореи и США] is an open provocation aimed at deliberately escalating tensions in the region. These are dangerous and highly aggressive military exercises directed directly against the DPRK,” the statement said.

Pyongyang warned that the DPRK’s further response to any provocations against it would be even more elaborate and merciless.

North Korea launched ballistic missiles from November 2 to 5. In particular, on November 2, 17 missiles were fired towards the Sea of ​​Japan and the Yellow Sea and 100 artillery shots were fired.

The intelligence services of South Korea and the United States analyzed the actions of Pyongyang. The military said it was closely monitoring North Korea’s movements while strengthening its surveillance position.