There North Korea to expand its nuclear weapons arsenalThe announcement was made by the leader of Pyongyang, Kim Jong-unquoted by the state news agency KCNA, during a meeting with senior party and government officials on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the regime.

“We are perfectly carrying out the policy of building up the nuclear armed forces by increasing the number of nuclear weapons in a geometric progression,” Kim said, who then accused unspecified ‘hostile’ forces of wanting to attack North Korea with nuclear weapons.

The ‘Global Strategic Partnership’ with Russia

Meanwhile, Russia and North Korea will continue to strengthen their comprehensive strategic partnership, which is in line with the path to ensure security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and Northeast Asia. This was stated – the North Korean agency KCNA wrote yesterday – by Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telegram congratulating North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the anniversary of the founding.

“Relations between our countries, based on excellent traditions of friendship and good neighborliness, are at a high level: this has been fully confirmed by our recent constructive and substantive negotiations in Pyongyang,” Putin added. “I am sure that, with joint efforts, we will continue to gradually strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and North Korea. This, undoubtedly, meets the fundamental interests of our peoples and is in line with the path of ensuring security and stability on the Korean Peninsula and in the Northeast Asia region in general.”